Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 25000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Latin Metals Trading Up 29.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$6.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019.

