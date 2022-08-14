Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Price Target Cut to $6.50 by Analysts at Benchmark

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Benchmark from $12.00 to $6.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 198.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LFLY. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Leafly in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Leafly in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Leafly in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

LFLY opened at $2.18 on Friday. Leafly has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86.

Leafly ( NASDAQ:LFLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Leafly will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Leafly during the first quarter worth $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leafly during the first quarter worth $43,000. Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Leafly during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Leafly during the first quarter worth $93,000. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

