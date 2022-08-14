Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lear to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Lear to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Price Performance

NYSE:LEA opened at $152.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.04. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.48. Lear has a 52-week low of $118.38 and a 52-week high of $195.43.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lear’s payout ratio is 163.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $525,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $828,813.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,097 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,767.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $525,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,240 shares of company stock worth $2,797,188. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 81.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.