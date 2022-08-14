Leede Jones Gab Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Leede Jones Gab dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for IMV in a research report issued on Thursday, August 11th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for IMV’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of IMV opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $61.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01. IMV has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.91.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 31,764.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.45%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IMV stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,270 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.15% of IMV worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

