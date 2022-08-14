Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.79) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.18) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LMND. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSE:LMND opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $81.68. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.25. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 163.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Lemonade by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,136,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,440,000 after purchasing an additional 139,833 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lemonade by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,480,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,451,000 after purchasing an additional 596,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lemonade by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,278 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Lemonade by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 472,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth $11,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

