Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Downgraded by Wedbush to Neutral

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lennar’s FY2024 earnings at $17.77 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LEN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $88.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.39. Lennar has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

