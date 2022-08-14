Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 215.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $582.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, Director International S.C.A. Artal bought 16,173,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,434,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,433,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,083,152.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,259,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $558,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 277,540 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 630.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 230,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 198,941 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

