Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.45

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 168612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Gold from C$1.80 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Liberty Gold Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.74. The company has a market cap of C$142.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold ( TSE:LGD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$92,610. Insiders have bought 139,000 shares of company stock worth $72,745 over the last quarter.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

