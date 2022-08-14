Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Raised to €350.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $367.60.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $311.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde has a 12 month low of $265.12 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $294.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.80.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

