Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.75

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 204332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LQDA. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on Liquidia from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Liquidia Stock Up 27.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Activity

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Caligan Partners Lp purchased 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $357,603.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,152,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,815,409.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Kaseta acquired 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $74,987.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,079.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp purchased 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $357,603.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,152,823 shares in the company, valued at $60,815,409.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 300,428 shares of company stock worth $1,395,383 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Liquidia by 134.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 19.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. 27.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

