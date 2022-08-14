Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth $424,424,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Loews by 847.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 317,874 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 549.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 317,281 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Loews by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,099,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,043,000 after purchasing an additional 263,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,509,000 after purchasing an additional 199,257 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Stock Performance

NYSE L opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.34. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $68.20.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

L has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $394,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,902. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $17,376,630.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,332,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,849,587.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $394,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,902. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,850,985 in the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.