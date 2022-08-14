Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Trading Up 8%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) was up 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.83. Approximately 49,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,459,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIDE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lordstown Motors from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. R. F. Lafferty lowered Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $576.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38.

In other news, EVP Jane Ritson-Parsons sold 36,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $58,270.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,563.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,949,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,930,000 after buying an additional 387,308 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 21.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,182,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,491,000 after buying an additional 1,284,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,714,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 90.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,689,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 801,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 641.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,564,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 1,353,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

