Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Trading Up 8%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) was up 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.83. Approximately 49,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,459,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIDE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lordstown Motors from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. R. F. Lafferty lowered Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.79.
Lordstown Motors Stock Up 6.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of $576.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38.
Insider Transactions at Lordstown Motors
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lordstown Motors
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,949,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,930,000 after buying an additional 387,308 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 21.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,182,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,491,000 after buying an additional 1,284,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,714,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 90.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,689,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 801,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 641.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,564,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 1,353,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.
About Lordstown Motors
Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lordstown Motors (RIDE)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.