Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Down 5.4%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) shares were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 67,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,472,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LU shares. CLSA cut shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 16.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LU. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Lufax by 4.0% during the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Lufax by 2.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lufax by 30.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lufax by 1,344.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lufax by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

