M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 55.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,176,854.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,255.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $374,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,176,854.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,255.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $56.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

About M.D.C.

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Stories

