Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.81% from the company’s current price.

Magellan Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of TSE MAL opened at C$7.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.30. Magellan Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of C$6.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$430.08 million and a PE ratio of -66.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.72.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine and structure components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, cases, bypass ducts, engine shafts, engine processes, engine materials, metallic honeycomb, filament winding, compressor components, turbine components, and afterburner components, as well as small and large wing components, landing gear, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, and nacelle exhaust systems.

