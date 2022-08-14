Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.81% from the company’s current price.
Magellan Aerospace Price Performance
Shares of TSE MAL opened at C$7.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.30. Magellan Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of C$6.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$430.08 million and a PE ratio of -66.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.72.
About Magellan Aerospace
