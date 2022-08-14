MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) and Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Critical Survey

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) and Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MainStreet Bancshares and Macatawa Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MainStreet Bancshares $70.31 million 2.60 $22.17 million $2.47 9.79 Macatawa Bank $82.33 million 4.06 $29.01 million $0.76 12.83

Macatawa Bank has higher revenue and earnings than MainStreet Bancshares. MainStreet Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Macatawa Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

MainStreet Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. MainStreet Bancshares pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Macatawa Bank pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MainStreet Bancshares and Macatawa Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MainStreet Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.9% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MainStreet Bancshares and Macatawa Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MainStreet Bancshares 28.43% 13.10% 1.24% Macatawa Bank 33.38% 10.45% 0.90%

Summary

Macatawa Bank beats MainStreet Bancshares on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services. It also provides commercial loans, including government contract receivables, plant and equipment, general working capital, contract administration, and acquisition loans; commercial real estate, real estate construction, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising term loans and overdraft protection, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, the company provides deposit insurance solutions; remote deposit of checks; and internet bill payment, online cash management, and online and mobile banking services. As of March 18, 2022, it operated six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C., as well as 55,000 automated teller machines. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans comprising loans to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans, which consist of construction and development, multi-family, and other non-residential real estate loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers ATM and debit card processing, cash management, trust, and brokerage services. In addition, it provides fraud protection; collection services; disbursement solutions; fund management; and investment and retirement plan services. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 26 full-service branches in Kent, Ottawa, and northern Allegan counties, Michigan. Macatawa Bank Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Holland, Michigan.

