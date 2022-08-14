MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd now owns 32,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MarketAxess Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $270.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.33 and a 200-day moving average of $299.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.59. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.01 and a twelve month high of $487.79.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.