Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $96.23 and last traded at $95.79, with a volume of 1739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTRN shares. CL King started coverage on Materion in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Materion from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Materion Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.38.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Materion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $445.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materion in the second quarter worth about $22,688,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Materion by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,087 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,613,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,489,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Materion by 828.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 62,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

