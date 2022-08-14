Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Trading Up 7.7%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) was up 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.17. Approximately 2,346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 599,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAXN shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Northland Securities began coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $969.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.39 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.89% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,011,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,611,000 after acquiring an additional 87,838 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,578,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after buying an additional 50,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after buying an additional 249,530 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 95.3% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 395,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 193,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 391.5% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 395,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 315,108 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

