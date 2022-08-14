mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Shares Up 13.1%

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) rose 13.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.95 and last traded at C$1.90. Approximately 186,284 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 88,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

MDF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Laurentian lowered their price target on mdf commerce from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on mdf commerce from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.11 million and a P/E ratio of -3.38.

mdf commerce ( TSE:MDF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$29.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that mdf commerce inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

