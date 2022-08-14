Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.30.

GETVF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €5.50 ($5.61) to €5.90 ($6.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Mediaset España Comunicación Stock Performance

GETVF stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

About Mediaset España Comunicación

Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃ­a de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.

