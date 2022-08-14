MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Sets New 1-Year High at $111.40

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $111.40 and last traded at $111.40, with a volume of 1641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.49.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.02%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 1,571 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $149,999.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,945.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Donn S. Lux bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.37 per share, for a total transaction of $466,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,955,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,295,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David E. Dykstra sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $149,999.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,945.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,098 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,065,000 after buying an additional 162,790 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,469,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,232,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,735,000 after acquiring an additional 145,113 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $7,549,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,369,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

