Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 38,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 397,049 shares.The stock last traded at $3.67 and had previously closed at $3.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Micro Focus International Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61.

Micro Focus International Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,022,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Micro Focus International by 35,714.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Micro Focus International by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 378,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 75,840 shares during the period. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.