Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MNMD. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

NASDAQ MNMD opened at 0.73 on Wednesday. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of 0.53 and a 1-year high of 3.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $306.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) are going to reverse split on Monday, August 29th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 29th.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.05 by 0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 36,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total transaction of 25,733.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,743,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 176,773 shares of company stock valued at $126,385 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNMD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,421 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 772,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

