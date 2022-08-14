Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

MTX opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $80.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.01.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.65 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.89%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Further Reading

