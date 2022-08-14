Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 320,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 436,440 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,078,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,061,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,926,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,439,000 after purchasing an additional 899,400 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,862,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,794,000 after purchasing an additional 127,671 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $18,664,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 827,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 145,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.34. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $45,169.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,389.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

