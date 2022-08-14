Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Price Target Cut to C$3.75

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

MOGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Mogo from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of MOGO stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. Mogo has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $6.54.

Mogo ( NASDAQ:MOGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 million. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 164.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mogo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mogo by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 169,653 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Mogo by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 57,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mogo by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 438,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 161,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Mogo by 8,726.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 43,631 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mogo by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,575,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after acquiring an additional 377,422 shares during the period. 17.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

