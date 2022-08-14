Mogo (TSE:MOGO) PT Lowered to C$3.75

Mogo (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 118.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Mogo alerts:

Mogo Trading Up 7.5 %

MOGO opened at C$1.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$132.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44. Mogo has a 52 week low of C$1.04 and a 52 week high of C$8.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.12.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.