Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $1.95. 21,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 9,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Up 6.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $24.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monopar Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Rating ) by 529.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,455 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

