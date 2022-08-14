Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $1.95. 21,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 9,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.
Monopar Therapeutics Stock Up 6.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $24.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45.
Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Monopar Therapeutics
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.