Morgan Stanley Downgrades Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLI. BTIG Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Berkeley Lights from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.40.
Berkeley Lights Trading Up 9.7 %
NASDAQ BLI opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.95. Berkeley Lights has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $41.81.
Institutional Trading of Berkeley Lights
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Berkeley Lights
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
