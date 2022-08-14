Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Trading 8.2% Higher

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.52. 3,967 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 347,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Morphic from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Morphic from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Morphic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the second quarter worth about $1,862,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Morphic by 14.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Morphic by 9.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 20,422 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Morphic by 43.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Morphic by 19.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 80,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

