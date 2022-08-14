MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$70.94.
MTY stock opened at C$62.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$45.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$54.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.52.
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.
