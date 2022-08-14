Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $295.18

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $295.18 and last traded at $294.85, with a volume of 2851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $288.01.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.50 and a 200-day moving average of $226.85.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $2.88. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 47.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 96.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth $43,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

