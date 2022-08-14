Mvm Partners Llp Sells 110,000 Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,238,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,153,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,029,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mvm Partners Llp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 50,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $976,000.00.

Paragon 28 Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Paragon 28 stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $25.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. On average, analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,611,000. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 206,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 79,463 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,405,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 271.6% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 111,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 81,331 shares during the period. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

