Myles Kleeger Sells 25,000 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) insider Myles Kleeger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Wednesday, July 20th, Myles Kleeger sold 10,897 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $502,242.73.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $422,300.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Myles Kleeger sold 4,103 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $189,230.36.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $631,800.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $325,800.00.

Braze Stock Performance

Braze stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $98.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth $22,150,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth $776,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the first quarter worth $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth $134,674,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth $3,086,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRZE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Braze in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Braze has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.