Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $188.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $239.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $189.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.82.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $190.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $140.31 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.18.

Shares of Nasdaq are set to split before the market opens on Monday, August 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 20th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 26th.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.86 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $483,960.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $483,960.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,311 shares of company stock worth $893,290. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,223,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,572,000 after purchasing an additional 629,428 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth about $713,000. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 36,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

