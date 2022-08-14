National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 50 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 238.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 254.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $477.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.97. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $400.05 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.