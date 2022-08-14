National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 619 Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHB. Ballast Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $72.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day moving average of $68.67. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $83.16.

