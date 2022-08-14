National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 245.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ASH stock opened at $106.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.04. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $112.91.

Ashland Global Dividend Announcement

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland Global had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

Ashland Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Insider Activity at Ashland Global

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ashland Global

(Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.