National Bank of Canada FI Buys 100 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 222.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $248.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.54. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

