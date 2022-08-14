National Bank of Canada FI Buys 440 Shares of VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Get Rating) by 209.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in VanEck Steel ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF in the 4th quarter worth $262,000.

VanEck Steel ETF Price Performance

VanEck Steel ETF stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.60. VanEck Steel ETF has a 12 month low of $46.17 and a 12 month high of $70.43.

About VanEck Steel ETF

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

