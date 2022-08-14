National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Shares in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:KRMA opened at $30.55 on Friday. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Cuts Dividend
