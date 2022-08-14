National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 347,147 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Up 5.7 %

DM opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.50. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Desktop Metal news, CEO Ric Fulop acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $92,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,253,999 shares in the company, valued at $62,584,856.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 16.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Desktop Metal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Desktop Metal Profile

(Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

Featured Stories

