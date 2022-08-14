National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 531,122 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $175,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 851,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,843,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $665,163. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Juniper Networks Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.41.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.