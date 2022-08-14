National Bank of Canada FI Has $29,000 Holdings in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in VIZIO were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 502.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 11,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $94,830.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,752 shares in the company, valued at $10,178,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VIZIO news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,285,877 shares in the company, valued at $150,133,416.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Wei Wang sold 11,196 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $94,830.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,178,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,054,980 shares of company stock worth $9,626,971. Company insiders own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $12.94 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.70, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. VIZIO’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on VIZIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

VIZIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.