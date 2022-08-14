National Bank of Canada FI Has $32,000 Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,794 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Repligen were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Repligen by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,838,000 after purchasing an additional 34,757 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Repligen by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 813,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,295,000 after purchasing an additional 195,300 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Repligen by 18.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 772,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,341,000 after purchasing an additional 118,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Repligen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Repligen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 560,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,714 shares of company stock valued at $10,142,648. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Repligen Stock Up 2.0 %

RGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $251.35 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.41 and its 200 day moving average is $176.21.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

