National Bank of Canada FI Has $33,000 Holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Stock Up 0.0 %

MT opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.95. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 31.17%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €30.50 ($31.12) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.35.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

