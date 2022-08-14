National Bank of Canada FI Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 500.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in GitLab were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $3,959,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,609.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

GTLB opened at $69.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $137.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

