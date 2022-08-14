National Bank of Canada FI Has $34,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,321,000. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 61,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 65,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 29,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $135.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.30 and its 200-day moving average is $132.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $110.78 and a 52-week high of $167.91.

