National Bank of Canada FI Has $36,000 Stock Position in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000.

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20. Cambria Value and Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $28.07.

